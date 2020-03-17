Dangerous lack of leadership

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, know that they have the virus, and are receiving appropriate treatment, because they happened to be in Australia when they came down with flu-like symptoms. There, testing for coronavirus is free and widely available. When the tests came back positive, mandated protocols were followed. They were put into isolation and are receiving necessary care.

What could they have done if they'd come down with those same symptoms here at home? Not much at all.

Here, testing is not free -- though major health insurers have agreed to waive co-pays, according to Trump -- and generally not available, period. There are still nowhere near enough test kits available. Administration officials keep saying this situation will soon change, but for now Americans are left ignorant and vulnerable.

The official advice right now, if you come down with symptoms such as fever and a cough, is to call your doctor. Why make a phone call rather than just go to the doctor's office? Because the doctor can't test you and thus can't give a definitive answer. If you don't have coronavirus, which is likely, it will have been a waste of time and effort for both you and the doctor. If you do have it, the unavailability of test kits means you won't be able to find out -- and you may inadvertently transmit the virus to others in the waiting room.