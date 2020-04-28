Dancing through the tricks in time

Hesiod, an ancient Greek poet, wrote, "Observe due measure, for right timing is in all things the most important factor."

Timing is critical in so many areas: a bat-and-ball game, music and dance come to mind immediately. Bridge should also be included. The timing with which the tricks are played can decide whether a contract glides home or trips up.

In today's deal, how should South play in four hearts after West leads the spade five?

When in a suit contract, always count potential losers first. Here, declarer has two diamond losers for sure, and potential losers in each black suit.

At first glance, from the low-spade lead, it looks as though the finesse will win, leaving the contract safe. Also, even if the spade finesse loses, South can still establish a diamond trick to discard his club loser.

But it isn't so easy. Consider the timing -- the sequence of plays. If the spade finesse loses, East, if in midseason form, will switch to a club. Then declarer won't have the time to set up a diamond trick. The defenders will establish a club trick first and take one spade, two diamonds and one club.