Dad's diuretic could be linked to gout

Dear Doctor: Can you please explain what gout is and how it's treated? Our father is 81 years old and was just told that he has gout. His doctor says it could be because he takes water pills for swelling due to congestive heart failure. Does that make sense?

Dear Reader: Gout is a type of arthritis that can occur due to the presence of high levels of uric acid, a metabolic waste product, within the body. The kidneys eliminate uric acid via the urine, and some is excreted via the gut. But sometimes the accumulation of uric acid in the blood can exceed the amount that is excreted. This can lead to the buildup of tiny needle-shaped deposits, known as urate crystals, in and around the joints.

The condition causes periodic episodes of swelling and pain, which can be intense. Symptoms of someone's first gout attack typically begin at the base of the big toe. However, in subsequent flare-ups, gout can also affect the other joints of the lower leg, including in the foot, ankle and knee. Although gout can affect either sex, it's three times more common in men than in women. For men, the onset typically begins in middle age, often around age 40 and onward. Women become more susceptible to developing gout during and after menopause.