Dad pushes child to apply to alma mater

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has been pressuring me to apply as an early-decision candidate to his alma mater. He attended a large public university in the Midwest, but I want to attend a small liberal arts college in the Northeast. I understand he wants to share something special with me, but the school I want and the school he went to just differ so much. How do I tell him I need to apply to college as my own person without hurting his feelings? -- Family Struggles

DEAR FAMILY STRUGGLES: You already know that what your father wants for you is happiness and security. He clearly believes that his alma mater is best for you. This is one of the first times, perhaps, that you will have to stand up to him and help him understand who you are and what you value -- even when those things are different from who he is and what he values. You are becoming an adult. You will soon have to be fully responsible for yourself.

Point out that early decision means you may have no choice but to go to his alma mater if you get in, without being able to consider other schools. Ask him to understand that you want to apply to other schools as well. Tell him you are not excluding his school, but you want him to understand that your preferred schools are different from his. Implore him to give you his blessing.