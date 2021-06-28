Dad covers up grandfather's health scare

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am having a hard time forgiving my father for not telling me that my grandfather was in the hospital a few weeks ago. His excuse was that he didn't want to worry me; however, it would've been nice to pay a visit to my grandfather while he was there. He's back home now and doing much better, but I'm still upset. What if something had gone wrong? I wouldn't have had a chance to say goodbye. How do I forgive my father for this? -- Should Have Told Me

DEAR SHOULD HAVE TOLD ME: While you have a legitimate reason to be mad at your father, that moment has passed. Do not dwell on it. Instead, have a calm and frank conversation with your father. Tell him that you want to be a part of this vulnerable time in your grandfather's life. Ask him to keep you in the loop about how your grandfather is doing moving forward.

Also, step up and start to participate in whatever support you can offer. Call your grandfather daily to check in on him. Invite him to tell you stories about the family and his past.

You ask why your father didn't tell you. He told you why: He didn't want to worry you. That sounds like a fatherly response. He believes his job is to shield you from hardship.