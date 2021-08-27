Dad asks son to take course for brother

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad offered to pay me to take a college course for my brother so he wouldn't fail. I've always had much better grades than my brother, and I used to help him with all of his schoolwork when we lived together. When I moved away, I hoped he would be less dependent on me and start to study on his own.

My dad called me to tell me that my brother isn't doing so well since his school transitioned to online learning and that he could really benefit from me taking one of his general education courses for him. I know it isn't my responsibility, but I do not want him to fail. At the same time, how will he ever learn anything if I'm constantly helping him? What should I do? -- Not My Job

DEAR NOT MY JOB: It's too bad you and your family created this practice of you doing work for your brother. You are right. He will never succeed if he doesn't learn how to do so on his own. Not only is it unethical for you to take a class for your brother, it is also completely unhelpful to him in the long run. If he fails a class because he doesn't understand or doesn't apply himself, he will have to learn the material and repeat the course until he gets it. That is what's best for him. Stop enabling him, and tell him and your father why. Your brother absolutely must learn to fend for himself. Only his own accomplishments can lead him to his path in life.