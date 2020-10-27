Cyberbullying solutions

Dear Annie: This is about the young girl who was being bullied by some schoolgirls. Our daughter got bullied, and I want to share how my wife handled it. She invited the mothers and daughters over for coffee and dessert. She made it clear the invitation was mandatory. They all came. It was a nice meeting.

She explained what was going on and why bullying is unacceptable. If it didn't stop, she said, she would take further action, and no one wants that to happen. The mothers were surprised to hear what their daughters were doing. It not only stopped, but the girls all became friends. I'm sure all their lives changed. Bullying can scar some people for life. -- A Solution

Dear Solution: It's amazing that your wife took the high road and taught your daughter to do the same.

Many readers reacted to this column. Read on to see more letters on cyberbullying.

Dear Annie: You missed one important piece of advice to Concerned Mother about her daughter being cyberbullied. Contact her school. Most schools have programs in place to deal with students who engage in cyberbullying. The mother and daughter are obligated to try and prevent this from happening to others, and the school needs to be made aware that this is happening. -- School First