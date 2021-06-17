CWS teams on homer binge will be challenged at Omaha stadium

There were 38 instances of a player hitting multiple homers in a game, and there were 13 grand slams.

No team enters the CWS on a bigger home run surge than Tennessee, which hit 16 in five tournament games. The Volunteers have homered at least once in 26 of their past 30 games, including 15 with multiple homers and seven with at least four.

How will that homer-heavy offense carry over to Omaha?

"The easy answer would be as much as they've leaned on the home run down the stretch, it has potential for them to not be nearly as effective because it's so much more difficult to get the ball out of TD Ameritrade than most ballparks," said ESPN analyst Chris Burke, a three-time All-American for Tennessee from 1999-2001.

"However, I do think the ball is carrying much better this year, and we've seen in the last few years in Omaha that while it's certainly not an easy place to get the ball out of, it's traveling out of that ballpark much more regularly since they switched to the current ball," he said "I would expect the home run to still very much be in play in Omaha this year but I think Tennessee is going to have find some other ways to score."