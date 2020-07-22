Cutting off the conversation

Dear Annie : One of my elderly relatives is a real sweetheart, but she also is quite a talker. Our phone conversations go on and on -- for 45 minutes or longer. I do not want to hurt her feelings, but her conversational skills far exceed my listening skills. The only way I can get a word in is to interrupt her from time to time. How can I diplomatically shorten those interminable phone conversations?

Dear Enough Said: With folks who take every conversation into overtime, the best defense is a good offense. Start the call by saying, "I only have 15 minutes (or however long) to talk." Your relative will have been given fair warning, and even if you still have to interrupt her midsentence, you won't feel as self-conscious or bad about doing so, having already established the expectation. This approach could also work for the plumber. Let him know you have things to do right after the appointment. If he turns on the chatter faucet anyway, don't be afraid to jump in and say, "You know I always enjoy talking to you, but I just really need to take care of some things. Thanks for coming by. I'll show you out." And don't worry too much that you'll hurt anyone's feelings. I get the impression from your letter that you're an especially courteous person, and it seems in your nature to go to lengths not to offend.