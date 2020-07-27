Cut the cord

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: For over four years, I was with and engaged to who I believed to be an incredible man. He was smart, funny and hardworking. We had to live in two separate states for work, but I commuted as much as I could and helped with his bills. I learned six weeks ago he has been cheating on me. I told him to go be happy.

Honestly, I meant it. Instead, he called every day, told me he wasn't with her anymore and called her every name in the book. I finally told him I couldn't take communicating every day -- that he was pushing me into a nervous breakdown. Two days later, he announced their engagement. They had never broken up. He's been lying to her also.

Here's the question: We have investments together. We are stuck speaking at least once a month, but I can't believe a word he says, so I'm not sure he's actually doing what he says he's doing and protecting my interests. The other thing is I don't hate him. I don't know how to. We went through so much, and he tossed everything away with no explanation, as if our relationship and I were garbage. How do I unlove someone? How do I deal with him without getting upset? -- Heartbroken and Betrayed