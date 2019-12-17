DEAR HARRIETTE: I bought some jewelry from a vendor, but I needed to return it. We organized the return, but she gave me the wrong ZIP code. It took me a month to track the package so that she could pick it up. Now it has been another month, and she hasn't gone to pick it up. At this point, I'm tired of waiting for my money back. It's on her that she has had family and work issues and hasn't been able to go to the distribution center to pick up the package. I feel that I should not have to wait any longer.
The vendor agreed to refund me if I returned the items to her. I have done my part. How can I get her to comply? It's the holidays, and I could use that extra money. Plus, I don't like the way she is handling her business. It shouldn't take nearly two months to resolve this situation. -- Money Back Please
DEAR MONEY BACK PLEASE: Contact the vendor and express your sorrow for whatever challenges she has been facing. Also let her know that you believe you have waited long enough, and you would like to receive a refund now. If you use any of the electronic methods of money transfer, suggest that to her. If you paid by credit card, ask her to refund your card. Make it clear that you would like those funds to be released to you as soon as possible. Give her a date by which you expect to receive them. Make it clear that you are no longer willing to wait for her to go to the distribution center to retrieve the items. You have given her plenty of time to handle that -- and the items would have reached her directly had she given you the proper address.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I get sick every year around the holidays. The same thing used to happen to my mother. She would go into overdrive going to tons of events, and right before Christmas, she would be in bed with a cold. I have noticed that I follow the same pattern, even though it is not a conscious decision. What can I do to balance my time better? I am excited to be invited to all these events, and I feel it is good for business for me to attend. But I also know that it is not healthy to get sick every year after overdoing it. How can I strike a balance? -- Party Girl
DEAR PARTY GIRL: You must take care of yourself -- especially during this busy season. As far as your schedule goes, map out all your invitations and prioritize them. Accept that you cannot attend everything. Go to the events that matter the most to you, and don't stay to the end if you can leave early.
Drink a lot of water. Exercise three times per week. Eat in moderation, and be mindful of cocktail party food that is usually high in salt and calories and low in nutrition. Pay attention to when you go to sleep. Getting enough rest is what doctors say most people neglect to do. With proper rest and nutrition, as well as wearing warm clothes, you may be able to curtail illness. Wash your hands frequently, and slow down when you begin to feel bad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.