Curry to make return to Warriors on Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will return Thursday against the Toronto Raptors after missing more than four months while recovering from a broken left hand.

The two-time MVP tweeted his excitement about rejoining Golden State after missing the team's previous 58 games.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Curry, 31, suffered the injury Oct. 30, when Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes fell on Curry's hand after a collision under the basket. Curry underwent two surgeries to repair the fracture. The first was Nov. 1 in Los Angeles and the second was in December, when pins were removed from his hand.

Curry was hoping to return Sunday against the Washington Wizards, but that was pushed back because coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors' medical staff wanted him to get more 5-on-5 scrimmage time. On Monday, the six-time All-Star became the most accomplished player in NBA history to participate in a G League workout, as he practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors and got in that scrimmage time.

"This has been a long, long haul for Steph," Kerr said on KGMZ-FM 95.7 The Game. "He loves playing so much. I'm happy for us, I'm happy for our fans, but I'm happiest for Steph because he's going to be back playing basketball and doing what he loves."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0