BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The series returns to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece. Curry added 10 rebounds and made a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. The Celtics missed six straight shots during that span. Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who will host Game 5 on Monday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston.
Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County
A former Orangeburg County School District employee is facing tax evasion charges.
Ex- Orangeburg County School District employee sentenced to prison; money set aside for pandemic learning stolen
COLUMBIA – A former Orangeburg County School District employee will serve almost three years in prison after admitting he stole money intended…
A 28-year-old Orangeburg man was acquitted of a murder charge on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was back in custody and accused of trying to kill …
A Swansea man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for killing another man in Calhoun County.
An Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into a home and murdering a resident.
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County
A car crashed into a tree in rural Dorchester County on Friday night. The crash wasn’t discovered until Saturday, after the passenger had died.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office