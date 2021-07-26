Cunningham says plan would boost South Carolina COVID shots

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham is rolling out a plan to boost South Carolina's COVID-19 vaccinations, a number the former congressman said is low due to a lack of leadership under Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.

"We are on the verge of another major wave of COVID cases in South Carolina, and Governor McMaster seems content with doing very little to stop it," Cunningham said in a news release Monday. "The solution is getting more people vaccinated, and we should be exploring every option at our disposal to accomplish that goal."

Vaccination rates in South Carolina have been among the lowest in the country, with just over 44% of eligible residents having been fully dosed, according to data updated Saturday by state health officials.

New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, with the average number doubling in the past two weeks to about 410 cases a day amid no signs of slowing down, according to state health officials.

"Our state remains near dead last in the country in vaccines, and that is in large part because of the lack of leadership by our state leaders — namely Governor McMaster," Cunningham said.