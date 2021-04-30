Cubs find their bats, beat Braves 9-3 to snap 5-game skid

ATLANTA — A breakout game by the Chicago Cubs' hitters provided the perfect setting for Adbert Alzolay's longest start of his young career.

Jason Heyward drove in two runs with two hits and the Cubs emerged from their hitting slump to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 on Thursday night, ending their five-game losing streak.

The Cubs had 16 hits, topping their combined total of 13 in the first three games of the series. Jake Marisnick hit a homer in the seventh and every Chicago starter had at least one hit.

Alzolay (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and had six strikeouts in six innings. It was the longest of 10 career starts for the right-hander.

"We haven't been as good as everyone expected as starting pitchers but tonight I felt it was good for the team that I went out there and I gave the team six innings," Alzolay said.

Cubs manager David Ross said the big night from his hitters made it easier to trust Alzolay for the sixth inning.

"It was nice, especially letting him work through that last inning, when you have some run support and some cushion there," Ross said.