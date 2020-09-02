Crossing the political divide

As for your friendship, make a pact with your friend that you will agree to disagree on world affairs and promise to stop bringing up politics to each other. If she refuses, or if she agrees and then keeps making cracks, then it is not the politics that separate you so much as her lack of respect for your request. Of course, this means that you can't initiate political commentary either.

Dear Readers: A great number of you wrote in with helpful tips for people experiencing loneliness later in life. Here are just a couple of letters.

Dear Annie: I read too frequently about seniors who feel alone and isolated. There is an organization called OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) which operates classes for people 50-plus at colleges, junior colleges and other organizations in many cities around the country. They are great places to meet other seniors and to find people to relate to and talk about something other than the weather. They certainly have made a difference in my life. -- No Longer Isolated

Dear No Longer Isolated: Thank you for this suggestion. I will always pass on helpful ways to help people of all ages connect with each other.