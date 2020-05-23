Credit score impacts car insurance rates

Dear Helaine: Recently, I looked around for car insurance and was told my "insurance score" is "average." I couldn't believe it, but I was told it had to do with my credit rating. I have no negative info on my credit record. I checked, and it's clean.

Apparently, they want a history of buying on credit for a good score. I never borrow a penny, and that has cost me higher rates. My driving record is completely clean.

I've always paid cash for everything, including houses and cars. Being a saver, and a prudent and careful investor, I have brokerage accounts in the seven figures and have for decades. How these people could rate me as "average" is beyond comprehension. The fact that I am paying higher rates than someone who needs to borrow galls me. What can be done? -- Insurance Blues

Dear Insurance Blues: I agree with you. I think this is a disgrace. Your credit score should not be a factor in car insurance rates at all. There are lots of reasons a credit score can take a hit that have nothing to do with how you drive -- unemployment and high medical bills are two that come to mind immediately.