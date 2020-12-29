Creativity required

DEAR HARRIETTE: My whole family has spread out in different directions since the death of my grandmother. Several of my aunts and uncles moved around the country and didn't call or email any of the family to let us know where they are. I've mostly realized how spread out we are from social media. My cousins and I are pretty close, but it doesn't seem like anyone cares to keep in contact. Everyone has kind of built their own lives and never looked back.

It's been a long, crazy year, so I've been thinking about starting a tradition of a family reunion to get everyone in one place; with COVID-19, that obviously can't happen. I've been thinking about a Zoom reunion, but I know that they aren't going to put in any effort if it's just a huge video chat with 30 of us talking over one another. What are some other ways that I can get my family to reconnect? -- Family Reunion

DEAR FAMILY REUNION: It's time to get creative. Enlist one or two cousins who might be interested in renewing ties. Meet with them to brainstorm ideas on your family reunion. Things to consider: bingo featuring clues about the family; family videos that you can create in advance and play during your broadcast; elder time -- a period reserved for those surviving elders to tell stories about the family.