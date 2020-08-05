COVID family feud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been following the recommendations for protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19 in recent months. Although we've missed seeing our kids and our grandchildren, we've stuck to our guns on this, even as others around us have begun to take a more relaxed approach. We've only recently started to see our immediate family (kids and grandkids), per the reopening guidelines in our state.

I am in my 50s and have a health condition that makes me susceptible to respiratory illnesses. If I were to be infected with the virus, I would most likely not survive. My husband is on the borderline of being at an elevated risk due to his age.

My stepson and his wife recently hosted a first birthday party for our youngest grandchild. When they sent out the invitations, they said they understood if people didn't feel comfortable attending. Given that the party would involve a large group of people from different places, most of whom do not believe in wearing masks or taking other precautions, and co-mingling for a few hours in a small space, we elected not to go.