COVID concerns over holidays

Of course, my mother wants to see both my sister and her granddaughter, so she is incredibly hurt by these accusations, but she also wants to stay healthy and follow recommended safeguards and guidelines, especially given her age and risk level.

Over the past several months, my mom has maintained her level of comfort and safety most of the time, but she'll eventually get worn down by my sister's guilt trips and silent treatment and will see them in person anyway. This is usually as a demand to babysit. By doing this, without any expectation or give from my sister's side, or her showing empathy for my mom's reasoning for wanting to follow the recommended COVID-19 guidelines, the situation has grown progressively worse.

As my mom tried to make a schedule to alternate between families to show fair and equal time around the holidays, my sister reacted and has somehow positioned herself as the victim in the situation. She says she is wronged by the fact that it includes no contact periods so my mother can quarantine between our scheduled activities.

Besides dropping our own level of safety and comfort to align with her high-risk lifestyle, which we will not do because of my older son's health risks, how would you suggest families like ours navigate this situation? Please help. -- Frustrated Brother