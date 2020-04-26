COVID-19 pandemic: Fast forward 3-6 months

When will the lockdown end and why?: There is the good news that can bring us back to work again. We need to know if there is any way we can return to work without worrying about getting infected with COVID-19? Yes, recently, there are new tests have become available that take only a few minutes to monitor and will tell a person if he or she is immune to the virus. Once a person is immune to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies, he should be able to return to work. There should not be any danger to him for reinfection and he is not any danger to any other. It is estimated that between 25% to 50% of COVID-19 infected people never show any symptoms, so they become immune before they know themselves or anyone else. These folks should be able to go back to work if the tests become widely available and the U.S. health care picks up the bill. These kinds of tests are very easy to develop and cost very little. So fast forward 3-4 weeks, even in the absence of a reliable vaccine, many of us should be able to go back to work in a short time. It is my prediction that within 3-4 months, we will have anti-COVID-19 drugs available. There is another remedy! A simple, reliable remedy. The individuals who are immune to COVID-19, they can save many lives by donating their plasma. Their plasma contains the life-saving antibodies that can save really sick folks. The serum from the COVID-19 “recovered” individual can be used to save lives. This immunity is called “passive” immunity and only lasts for a short time. This therapy is over 100 years old and very reliable.