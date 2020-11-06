COVID-19 'long-haulers' feel effects long after recovery

Dear Doctors: My uncle tested positive for the coronavirus last winter and wound up in the hospital. He was lucky, and he recovered, but it is six months later and he still is not completely better. He says he's what's known as a "long-hauler." Can you please explain what that is, and why it happens?

Dear Reader: From its earliest days, the coronavirus pandemic put science and medicine on the steepest of learning curves. The virus had never been seen before, and the disease that it causes, now known as COVID-19, was a complete unknown. As months passed and the data accrued, we continued to learn about the many ways that the novel coronavirus affects the human body. We've also become aware of the different trajectories that the illness it causes can take. Some people, as we now know, develop only mild symptoms. Others have no symptoms at all. Some struggle with serious or fatal cases of COVID-19, while others experience moderate disease with complete recoveries. But as the number of cases continues to grow, and doctors share and pool their data, a troubling trend has emerged.