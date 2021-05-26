Cousin asks for help paying for ticket

DEAR HARRIETTE: About a month ago, my cousin's boyfriend came to pick me and a friend up from the airport. I appreciated the gesture until he started driving recklessly. He was breaking every rule in the book on the drive from the airport to the house. He was texting, speeding and switching lanes without signaling. We ended up getting pulled over twice. The second time, he got a speeding ticket. The next morning, my cousin asked if I could pitch in for her boyfriend's speeding ticket; it really offended me. We had asked him nicely to slow down, and he didn't listen to us. It's not our responsibility to pay for that ticket, even if we were the reason that he was driving in the first place.

I told my cousin that I'm not paying, and she got an attitude with me. We really haven't been the same since. What can I say at this point? How do I get her to understand that the ticket was not our fault, nor is it our responsibility? -- Pay the Fine

DEAR PAY THE FINE: You need to have a heart-to-heart with your cousin. Since this man is her boyfriend, it is going to be a challenge to get her to see his role in the experience. But you need to do your best to get her to see the truth.