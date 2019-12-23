Sanford I. Weill, a former chief executive officer and chairman of Citigroup, said, "Learn how to be a loser, because it's important to be a loser to be a winner."
For a bridge player, that would read: Learn how to count losers, because it's important to limit losers to be a winner.
How does that apply in today's deal? South is in one no-trump, and West leads a fourth-highest diamond five. What should declarer do?
Nowadays, it is hard to stop in one no-trump, two-over-one game-force being so popular. In that system, South's one-no-trump response is forcing for one round. Here, North would rebid two clubs, his three-card minor with a minimum balanced opening. Then South would pass, happy to have found at least an eight-card fit. The contract would make with an overtrick for plus 110, duplicate scoring.
In one no-trump, South starts with five top tricks: two spades, one diamond and two clubs. When in no-trump, declarer often plays on the suit where he has the greatest number of cards -- here, clubs. But how many losers will South have if he establishes his clubs?
He loses two hearts, four diamonds and one club -- down one. Is there something better?
Of course! Declarer should plug away at hearts. Then he will eventually establish seven winners via two spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs for plus 90. He will lose only two hearts and four diamonds.
If you count winners and losers in all deals, you can count on success at the bridge table.
