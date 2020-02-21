Couldn't happen to nicer guy

The clincher for jurors, who apparently didn't buy his justice-seeking defense was likely the recordings of Avenatti hurling demands and threats at Nike representatives.

Without his usual charm, Avenatti in one instance said: "I want to be really f---ing clear. I'm not f---ing around and not playing games. It's worth more in exposure to me. A few million dollars doesn't move the needle for me. If that's what we're looking at, then we're done. I'll go ahead with a press conference. I'll call the New York Times, who are awaiting my call. I'll go ahead and take $10 billion off your market cap."

It turns out that Avenatti was having financial troubles, according to testimony by his former office manager Judy Regnier, and saw the shakedown scheme as a way to "clear the debt," she said.

Being a con seems to be an addiction where the next con has to be bigger than the last. The thing about grifting is, once you start, it's hard to stop.

Sadly, for cable TV producers, what would have been Avenatti's biggest con - a campaign for the presidency, which he briefly threatened to pursue -- failed to materialize.

But perhaps that will give him something to plan while he is in jail and off the streets. Cable loves a comeback story.

South Carolinian and Pulitzer Prize winner Kathleen Parker's email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0