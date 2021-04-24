Could you charm up the worms?

Ben Fogle, in "English -- The Story of Marmite, Queuing and Weather" (William Collins), spends eight pages describing the World Worm Charming Championships. The 18 rules are enforced by the International Federation of Charming Worms and Allied Pastimes, which also regulates underwater Ludo and indoor hang gliding!

Arguably Britain's best-ever woman player was Rixi Markus. Her strengths were knowing what her opponents would do next and card reading. Today's deal was classic Rixi (as she was known by everyone). The bidding isn't recorded, but the English open one no-trump with only 12-14 points. Then Stayman leads to four spades.

West led the heart king: two, jack, nine. West switched to the diamond nine, ducked to South's king. Rixi played her second heart. West won with the ace and persevered with his remaining diamond. East took the trick with his ace and shifted to a club.

Rixi had to draw trumps without loss. How were the spades divided? To try to find out, Rixi won with dummy's club king and led the heart queen. East calmly discarded a club. Declarer crossed to her club ace and led the diamond queen. West also refused to ruff, pitching a club. A club ruff and the heart 10 gave the answer. When East threw a diamond, Rixi confidently cashed the spade king and continued with the spade jack to pin West's 10.

Rixi was a difficult partner, always quick to criticize, but away from the table she was charming.

