Could they win one out of two?

Nick Nickell-Ralph Katz, Eric Greco-Geoff Hampson and Bobby Levin-Steve Weinstein will be USA1 in next year's Bermuda Bowl world championship. The 120-board B final was between Warren Spector-John Kranyak-Gavin Wolpert and Kevin Bathurst-John Hurd (who had lost in the A final) and Bart Bramley-Kit Woolsey, Mike Becker-Michael Kamil and Hemant Lall-Peter Weichsel.

With 15 boards to go, Bramley led by 10 international match points (211-201). On the first four deals of the last set, Spector gained 13 IMPs to retake the lead. Then came today's deal.

At the other table, Becker raised one spade to four spades, ending the auction. In this sequence, Kranyak rebid two clubs, fourth-suit game-forcing. Three diamonds, three hearts, four clubs and four diamonds were control-bids. Four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood, the reply showing two key cards and denying the spade queen.

West led the heart queen. Wolpert (South) took the trick and played the club two. East won with his ace and tried to cash the heart king. However, declarer ruffed and drew trumps ending on the board. Now, how to play the diamonds? Being able to handle greater length with West, South led the diamond jack to his ace and continued with the diamond queen, discarding a heart from the board when West played low. Declarer led the diamond 10 and ruffed West's king on the board. Then Wolpert claimed as his hand was high. That gave the Spector team 13 IMPs. More tomorrow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0