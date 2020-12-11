Coughing co-worker causes concern

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work in a call center with close cubicles. My employer has upgraded them by adding plastic guards between each of us, and we are required to wear masks in cooperation in stopping the spread of the pandemic. But there is this one co-worker that is insensitive to the pandemic. She sits right next to me, and to my knowledge, she does have allergies. She has often come to the office coughing and sneezing but says she is not sick. This past week, she was sitting at her desk and walking around the office with her mask not covering her nose, only her mouth.

I feel that she should be more considerate of her co-workers during these sensitive times. I am uncomfortable working near her. How do I approach this situation? Do I say something to her or complain to my supervisor? -- Germy Co-worker

DEAR GERMY CO-WORKER: Go directly to your supervisor. Point out your concerns. Especially now that COVID-19 has once again reached critical highs, you are right to worry about your health and that of your other co-workers and family. Have specific examples of the ways in which this co-worker is violating company policy and safety precautions during COVID-19. Ask for her to be reprimanded and for either you or her to be moved so that you no longer sit beside each other.