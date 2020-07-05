× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COSBY: PHILADELPHIA — In a nearly empty Philadelphia courtroom in June 2015, a lawyer for Bill Cosby implored a federal judge to keep the comedian’s testimony in an old sexual battery lawsuit under wraps.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno released the case files to The Associated Press, reopened the police investigation, and helped give rise to the #MeToo movement.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018. He is serving up to 10 years in prison.

And now in the midst of another historic reckoning — this time addressing the treatment of African Americans and other people of color by police and the criminal justice system — the 82-year-old Cosby has won the right to an appeal.

