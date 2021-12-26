 Skip to main content
CORRECTION: Landfill closed Monday

Landfill closed Monday

Orangeburg County’s convenience sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.

An advertisement stating the landfill is open Monday is incorrect. The landfill is closed Monday.

We apologize for the error.

