CORRECTION: Landfill closed Monday

Landfill closed Monday
Orangeburg County’s convenience sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
An advertisement stating the landfill is open Monday is incorrect. The landfill is closed Monday.
We apologize for the error.
Orangeburg County’s convenience sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
An advertisement stating the landfill is open Monday is incorrect. The landfill is closed Monday.
We apologize for the error.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Orangeburg County
The two men who were shot to death in an Orangeburg yard on Friday have been identified.
ORANGEBURG -- Riding down Chestnut Street on Friday, Oct. 29, several motorists did a double take as Leon Jamison and his bay Tennessee walker…
Orangeburg County
NFL wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, a former Calhoun County High School and University of South Carolina standout, filled a U-Haul trailer with …
The City of Orangeburg and South Carolina State University are considering renewing the Hillcrest Golf Course lease for one more year while th…
Monsherrie Brown considers herself a walking miracle after surviving a near-fatal struggle with COVID-19. She says the medical personnel at th…
A recreational vehicle park resort, retail stores and single-family homes are planned near the Santee State Park.
Remember that talk about the demise of the MEAC after North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman left? The demise of the MEAC…
An Orangeburg man has been charged in Monday’s fatal shooting on Stilton Avenue, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.