Coronavirus concerns

Dear Annie: My husband is in the high-risk category for catching COVID-19, and we have lost family and friends due to the disease. The issue is that we love seeing our grandchildren, but some people in our families view the pandemic as a "hoax" and are lax about following safety precautions. This makes it dangerous for us to spend time with our grandchildren, as these family members also spend time with them. One relative even refuses to wear a mask in public. This attitude baffles me and hurts my husband.

After talking to my friends, I have realized that this issue affects and divides many families -- and the oldest members of the families are understandably more cautious. But what do we do? Do we stop all contact with the rest of our families? -- Tough Questions

Dear Tough: First, I am so sorry for your loss. It's terrible that you had to watch this disease take your loved ones. To hear people dismiss it as a hoax must add another layer of pain.

Please note that I am not a licensed medical professional and am not qualified to give medical advice, so what follows are my personal opinions. Please talk to your doctor for proper guidance.