Coronavirus and election

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's designation of Vice President Pence as his coronavirus "czar" has created an uproar both because of Pence's presumed lack of qualifications and because he has ordered that all virus-related information will be filtered through his office. While this may sound extreme, there's some logic in trying to ensure that all information is consistent and accurate.

This isn't to say that Pence is the best person for the job, plainly. But the White House may be the least relevant component of our present defenses against this bug. Far more important are the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where scientists are working overtime to develop more-effective tests and a vaccine. Clinical trials are underway on a vaccine, but we're a year away from an inoculation for the general public, according to Francis Collins, head of NIH.

In an "Influencers" interview with Yahoo Finance editor in chief Andy Serwer in early February, Collins said that both the CDC and NIH are in daily communication with each other, as well as with the White House -- several times a day. Also, he said, scientists from both agencies know each other well and work together with a long-standing agility.