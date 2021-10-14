Cora meets former team again with Red Sox vs Astros in ALCS

Asked about the reception the Astros might get from the crowd when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Monday, Cora admitted that it feels weird when they're heckled since he was involved with the cheating. He doesn't feel like the scandal is in the past because he lives with it every day.

"I'm sorry, I made a mistake and I'm living it," he said. "It's uncomfortable because I know that when they get booed or they scream at them, I'm there. I was part of it."

The Astros are the third team in MLB history to reach the league championship series in five consecutive seasons, joining the Braves (1995-99) and Athletics (1971-75). Houston manager Dusty Baker has only been around for these last two. He took over after manager A.J. Hinch was fired after being suspended for his part in the scheme.

But he's certainly been around long enough to know he has a team built for October.

"These guys take a lot of pride in winning, and especially the guys that have been here for a while," Baker said. "They've been through a couple of back-to-back 100-loss seasons, and they like the feeling of winning and the feeling of being on top. And they think that they're supposed to win no matter how the series starts or the outcome."