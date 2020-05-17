Cooped up for weeks because of virus, SC beaches see surge

COLUMBIA — City officials at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches knew visitors would return when they reopened during the coronavirus pandemic. They just didn't think so many would come back at one time.

Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said Saturday was the busiest day he has ever seen on his island southeast of Charleston in his more than 60 years living there.

Traffic backed up all the way to the mainland. Police wrote 216 parking tickets as cars double and triple parked on many island streets with some violators telling officers the $50 ticket wasn't a bad price for some sun and sand for a carload of people, officials said.

"Today was like the perfect storm. We've had an unprecedented pandemic over the last two months — a stay at home order. Now the beaches are open. People can come out. And they came out," Carroll said at an emergency Isle of Palms City Council meeting Saturday night.

There have been more than 8,800 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in South Carolina, and at least 385 deaths, according to an update Saturday from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.