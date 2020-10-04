Cookware safety

Cast Iron Cookware: Cast iron cookware is a classic. It is strong, inexpensive, and an even conductor of heat. Cooking with cast iron provides a source of iron, which is an important nutrient. Cooking foods in unglazed cast iron may double the amount of iron in foods.

Cast-iron cookware requires special handling. To prevent rust damage:

• Frequently coat the inside of cast iron cookware with unsalted cooking oil.

• Do not scour or wash with strong detergents

• Dry immediately after rinsing

Cooper Cookware: Copper is an excellent conductor of heat and especially good for range-top cooking. Cooks often prefer copper cookware for delicate sauces and foods that require cooking at precisely controlled temperatures.

Copper cookware is usually lined with tin or stainless steel. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cautions against the use of unlined copper cookware for general cooking. That is because some foods are capable of dissolving metals, and in sufficient quantities, leached copper can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.