Conyers boosts SC State intramural sports program

Feeding the mind takes more than books, lectures and laboratories. It also means exercising the body and the spirit.

That’s why South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers allotted $10,000 to the university’s intramural sports program from funds raised last year in honor of SC State’s 125th birthday. The allotment comes as SC State expects its largest group of new students – nearly 1,000 freshmen and transfer students — in recent years.

“With the influx of new students, I felt it was important that we offer more opportunities for them through the intramural sports program,” Conyers said. “So, I was able to provide $10,000 to the program because of the generous donations of our alums during the Ready All to Do and Dare Campaign.

“This is just another example of what we can do for the students when we give collectively,” he said.

It’s no secret that students who are involved in campus activities are more likely to graduate and succeed in life after college. An Ohio State University study found that students who were involved in at least one co-curricular activity were:

• 2.1 times more likely to be satisfied with their overall collegiate experience than their uninvolved peers.

• 1.8 times more likely to have a job offer at the time of graduation.

• 1.7 times more likely to express interest in attending graduate or professional school.

• 2-3 times as likely to be considered for jobs.

“This is an opportunity to enhance their student experience as well as contribute to their overall healthy lifestyle,” Conyers said.

For Anthony Smith, director of SC State’s intramural sports program, the contribution from Ready All to Do and Dare is a much-needed lift for the program as he looks to expand what the campus offers.

SC State offers basketball, kickball and flag football in intramurals, and Smith plans to incorporate softball and volleyball. Soccer also is a possibility, but Smith said he would need to gauge student interest.

Last school year, about 140 students participated in kickball, about 200 participated in basketball, and about 110 participated in flag football. Greek-letter organizations and other campus groups often have their own teams, while other teams may be unaffiliated groups of friends.

Smith plans to use the president’s allocation to pay referees and purchase trophies and supply equipment.

“We really need a lot of equipment – basketballs, a portable volleyball net, bats, gloves, softballs, footballs (and) flags,” he said.

Smith said the intramural sports program receives occasional financial assistance from the Student Affairs Division, but the $10,000 allotment represents a first for the program in his tenure.

“It means the world – seriously,” Smith said of the funding. “This is honestly the best job I’ve ever had, because this is who I am as a person. I’ve been around since 2005 -- playing intramurals, being a graduate assistant and working.

“So, I have seen all sides of it,” he said.