Controls may help oil the auction

How do you respond to a two-club opening bid?

The most popular scheme is "two diamonds waiting." Then, responder bids two diamonds unless he has 8 or more points and a five-card suit with at least two of the top three honors. (Some pairs respond two hearts with 0-4 points and two no-trump with a good heart suit.)

Other pairs use "steps." Two diamonds is 0-3 points, two hearts 4-6, two spades 7-9, and so on. (Once, playing with a student in a big pair event, I had shown 4-6 points. We agreed diamonds, partner bid four no-trump, I replied five diamonds (one ace), and he continued with five no-trump. What did that ask for? Not kings, because I had at most 6 points. So I showed my queen. Partner bid seven diamonds. We were missing the trump king, but the finesse won, and we got a totally undeserved intergalactic top.)

Another system is "controls." Counting an ace as two controls and a king as one, responder bids two diamonds with at most one, two hearts with two, two spades with three, and so on.

In this deal, North showed three controls. So, when North raised diamonds, South had an easy jump to seven diamonds, knowing his partner had the heart ace and a king.

Declarer won the heart lead with his queen, drew two rounds of trumps, cashed the spade ace, ruffed a spade, played a club to his ace and ruffed another spade with the diamond jack, East discarding a heart. Finally, South ruffed a club, drew East's last trump and claimed for a top in an online duplicate.

