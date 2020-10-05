Controlling person just needs the right help

DEAR HARRIETTE: How can I balance being independent and self-sufficient and still accept help when I need it? I am used to doing things on my own, by myself, and not really ever asking for help. I am the type of person who most often likes to figure things out at my own pace.

I just sold my house, and I asked my sister to help me pack up and move furniture out of the house. She agreed and was happy to assist. I wasn't in a rush, but I wanted to get everything done over one weekend because I need to go to work during the week. The whole time we were packing, she was doing everything wrong! I explained how I wanted the furniture moved and stored in the garage, but she had other ideas. It became a huge argument. She made me feel like what I was doing was wrong. I understood her suggestions, but I had a plan I wanted to keep. At that point, I told her if she wasn't going to help me with what I needed, she could go home and I would do it by myself.

Is it me? Am I unreceptive to help? I hate the idea that I might be controlling. -- Controlling