Controlling hubby limits family time

Dear Annie: I am the youngest child of six children. I am in my 50s, so I am not a child. My mother had twin girls first. These two sisters have always been praised for being twins. They act as if they know everything, and they do not take criticism well. One of the twins is so dysfunctional that it is impossible to even bring up any sort of sensitive subject.

When I cannot take it anymore, the other twin pleads with me not to say anything. It has gotten so bad that I will not go to family gatherings at times. I have realized that when I do go, I worry about my hair and what I am wearing before I go. I have been told by a sister (not a twin) that I need to stand my ground and say something like, "I did not realize I asked for your opinion." I know if I do that, then my sister will not leave me alone. She will say that she didn't mean any offense by what she said. But she'll keep talking about it the whole time I am there.

If I know she will not change, should I stand up for myself or keep my head down? -- Youngest Sister