Control takes control of Kaos

Maxwell Smart, Agent 86 of Control, has been captured by Siegfried, Kaos' evil leader. In an attempt to bluff his way out, Smart might say something like: "Would you believe this building is surrounded by 200 Control agents? 200!"

"I find zat hard to beleaf," replies Siegfried.

"Well, would you believe 50?"

"Nein."

"How about a bridge player with a deck of cards?"

In his inimitable way, Agent 86 has stumbled onto the plot of today's deal. Against South's contract of three no-trump, West leads the spade nine. How should East defend?

That is the most common auction of all. (Are there more possible auctions or deals?)

A nine-lead is always top of nothing. (If it were fourth-highest, West would have had a holding like K-J-10-9 and would have led the jack, top of touching honors in an interior sequence, as it is called.) So, East should realize that plugging away at spades is useless. East should win with his spade ace and shift to hearts -- but to which card?

If you read yesterday's column, you found this easy. East has dummy's top card surrounded and has a higher, nontouching honor. So he should lead the card directly above dummy's best -- his 10.