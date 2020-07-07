Consider options before plunging

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

J. William Fulbright said, "We must dare to think 'unthinkable' thoughts. We must learn to explore all the options and possibilities that confront us in a complex and rapidly changing world."

At the bridge table, learn to explore all of the options. In today's deal, for example, West was defending against five spades. He led a low heart. East won with his ace and shifted to the club eight. After taking the trick, what did West lead to trick three?

The auction contained some debatable choices. East could have overcalled two no-trump to show at least 5-5 in the red suits. Although South had only 2 points, he did have a six-card spade suit. (A response of two spades would not have been weak in his system.) West's raise to two hearts was a tad cautious. He could have cue-bid two clubs to show a limit raise in hearts, which would have been a slight overbid. North's double indicated three-card spade support. When East sacrificed in five hearts over four spades, North should have doubled. That contract would have probably gone down three, minus 500 -- a good save against a vulnerable game. North-South could have taken one spade, two diamonds, a diamond ruff and one club.

After a heart to the ace and a club to the ace, what did West do?

He was sorely tempted to return a club, hoping East could trump it. But first he explored his options. He continued with the heart king. Declarer had to ruff on the board, and then West's spade queen was the setting trick.

