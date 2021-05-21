Consequence of COVID

Listing is a way of managing anxiety. So it isn't surprising that some of us have become more committed than usual to organizing our lives with pad and pen, even if actual productivity doesn't follow. Just getting things down on paper in an orderly fashion can sometimes feel like an accomplishment.

My lists of late, however, have taken on a new character. We're not talking broccoli and errands here. Though it startles me a little to admit, I've been compiling columns of the living and the dead. That is, people who are, in fact, alive or dead. It isn't so much that I don't remember who has died; it's that I don't want to forget them. The same goes for the living. I don't want to forget to remember -- and act upon -- how much they mean to me.

This isn't busy work. Every now and then a person comes to mind and I catch my breath because they're gone. If I don't remember them, who will? Doesn't friendship require that we spend at least a few moments now and then recalling someone who once meant so much? I am tortured by such questions. The converse is obvious: Who will remember us? And for how long?