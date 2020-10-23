Congestive heart failure: What to expect

When the ability of the heart to pump blood throughout the body declines, it results in swelling due to a buildup of fluid in the tissues, which is known as edema. This swelling is often first observed in the feet, ankles and lower legs. As congestive heart failure advances, fluid often builds up in the abdomen and within the lungs. Fluid buildup in the tiny sacs of the lungs, known as alveoli, reduces the surface area needed for oxygen exchange. This contributes to shortness of breath, as well.

As the flow of blood to the body slows down, fatigue becomes increasingly common. At the same time, the brain responds by directing the heart to beat faster. This can result in the sensation of a racing or throbbing heart, and may also contribute to feeling weak and dizzy. As blood flow throughout the body slows down, it triggers a number of chemical changes. These can lead to cognition changes, mental lapses, confusion, memory loss and feeling disoriented.

As with many people who are feeling unwell, people living with advanced congestive heart failure often lose their appetites. The digestive system is receiving less blood, which can lead to feelings of fullness or nausea. Along with this range of physical symptoms, many patients will also experience anxiety and become depressed.

For patients whose health care providers believe that they have less than six months to live, the supportive medical and emotional services offered through hospice care may be a good option.

