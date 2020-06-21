Confederate flags fly outside NASCAR speedway in Alabama

Fans had to go through screening and wear masks to get in for the race, though a few were walking around inside without theirs on. But lines seemed to flow quickly and the sun was shining until about an hour before the race, when rain and lightning started.

Bathrooms had arrows directing patrons which way to enter or exit, and attendants lined the way holding signs urging them to "please wear your masks."

Pickups truck with Confederate flags flying from the back tooled around Speedway Boulevard. Ed Sugg's merchandise tent flew them prominently in a display alongside Trump for 2020 banners and an American flag.

"They're doing very well," said the Helena, Alabama resident, who has been selling an array of wares at NASCAR races for 21 years. "People are disappointed that NASCAR has taken that stance. It's been around for as long as all of us have been. I don't think anybody really connects it to any kind of racism or anything. It's just a Southern thing. It's transparent. It's just a heritage thing."

Longtime racing fan Faron Elam, meanwhile, wasn't thrilled by the fan restrictions and more minimal atmosphere.