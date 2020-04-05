Concerned for elderly

Dear Annie: I am so concerned for my elderly loved ones during this pandemic, my father in particular. He's 89 and lives in a retirement community. As of today, they're still allowing them to go to the dining hall. They've reduced the number of tables and seating by half so that everyone can be spaced out. However, it seems like such a huge and unnecessary risk, given their age group. I've urged him to stay at his house (he has a little standalone unit on the campus), but he refuses to listen. He says that breakfast and lunch are the only times he gets to socialize. What can I do to get him to take this seriously? -- Distressed Daughter