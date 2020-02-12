Concerned about enabling alcoholic friend

Dear Annie: This is another letter about an alcoholic woman. I believe the people around her are enabling her drinking. They don't catch on because she has convinced them and herself that her drinking is cool and sophisticated. Drinking liberates her, makes her the life of the party and the center of attention, which she craves. She says she handles life's stress with humor, but in reality, she handles life's stress with alcohol. I worry about the effect on her children.

She denies she has a problem and drinks all the more to prove herself right. And they laugh and devour her all the more. To those people, I say please, if you are truly her friend, look closely at the symptoms: Does she always have a glass of wine in her hand? Does she drink every day, and at every chance? Does she constantly joke about having a drink during times of stress? Look closely at her posts on social media, for they are very telling.

Please don't ignore her need for help just so you can be one of her friends. Stop laughing and sharing jokes about her drinking. Stop covering up for her when she turns into a beast after the party is over. Stop treating her as though you are stepping on eggshells. Stop trying to hide it. Stop enabling her.