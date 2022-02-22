Concentrate on the matter at hand

There are times when your bidding will come off the rails. True, it is usually your partner's fault, but when the dummy comes down and you see what a fine mess he's gotten you in, don't despair. Straighten your bowler hat and concentrate on trying to make the contract.

In today's deal, for example, how should South play in six -- yes, six -- spades against the lead of the club two?

South traded on the favorable vulnerability to open four spades with only a seven-card suit. North might have tried to bid scientifically, making a five-club control-bid. But he wasn't sure his partner would see it that way. His actual blast into six spades was a fair gamble. Without a heart lead, he could see 12 tricks: eight spades (or so he thought), two diamonds and two clubs. With a heart lead, tough!

West, hoping his partner had the club ace, led his singleton. Declarer was faced with two potential lines of play: To run the lead to his jack, hoping West had led away from the queen, or to play to establish dummy's fifth diamond.

If there is no indication from the bidding, before the play begins, it is 50-50 that an opponent will hold a specific card. In contrast, the chance of a 4-3 diamond split is just over 62%. So that is the right approach. Win the first trick with dummy's club king, cash the diamond ace, ruff a diamond high, draw two rounds of trumps ending in the dummy, ruff another diamond, cross to dummy with a club and cash the diamond king and seven, discarding two of your three losers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0