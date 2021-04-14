Compliment good behavior

Dear Annie: I just read a column from "Crushed Spirit," whose wife cheated and ruined their marriage. I went through nearly this exact same scenario a few years back. I understand his pain and how badly it can affect you. I was especially touched because I, too, was asking those exact same questions when it happened to me.

Please let him know that he is not alone and there are plenty of us out here that this has happened to. If he needs a friendly ear from someone that gets it, please let him know that he is not alone. You never totally recover from something like this, but you can move on from it. -- Crushed but Not Broken

Dear Crushed but Not Broken: Although you might not know the writer of the question personally, you certainly display a level of understanding and compassion for what he went through, and that goes a long way. Thank you for writing.

Dear Annie: I read the sad letter from the woman who left her restrictive religion and was cut off by her sister. They were reunited after 10 years of silence, and her sister is still being preachy.