Job fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Branch Library. 803-247-5880.

"Magic, The Gathering Club": 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Princess, Queen of Roses registration now open

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.

Family Book Club to meet

The "One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "There's a Dragon in Your Book," by Tom Fletcher will be the featured selection. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

