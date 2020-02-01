Today's events
Orangeburg County Democratic Party meeting: 10 a.m., Palmetto Enterprise Center, 1170 Russell Street.
Free screening of "The Lion King": 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Opening/reception of the Thompson Family of Sally, S.C., Historical Exhibit: 3 to 5 p.m., Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry Street, Aiken.
